AC Man Arrested By US Marshals For Motel Murder: Prosecutor

Sheldon Ward was apprehended by the United States Marshals Task Force, the Atlantic City Prosecutor’s Office said, for the Monday, July 28 murder of Kendell Roseborough, 28.

At 10:30 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to the Martinque Motel at 3029 Pacific Ave. and found Roseborough unresponsive after sustaining a gunshot wound, authorities said. Roseborough was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Ward is charged with murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and conspiracy to commit murder, authorities said.

Ward is being detained at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, police said.

