Absecon Man Found With Stolen Gun From VA, Ammo In Pants Pocket In Atlantic City: Police

Atlantic City police arrested 43-year-old David Toney, the department said in a news release on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Officers stopped Toney while he was driving on the first block of South Kentucky Avenue at around 6:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. Poice then learned he had an active arrest warrant and he was taken into custody.

Police found ammunition in his pants pocket and the stolen gun inside his vehicle. More ammo was also discovered in the vehicle.

Toney was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, and receiving stolen property. He was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766 or text an anonymous tip that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic City and receive free news updates.