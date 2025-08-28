A Bad Moon Rising? Only If You Miss Tickets To John Fogerty’s Legacy Tour

Fogerty will light up the East Coast this fall, with shows in Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Live (Oct. 31), Bethlehem’s Wind Creek Event Center (Nov. 8), MGM National Harbor in Maryland (Nov. 9), Newark’s NJPAC (Nov. 12), Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut (Nov. 13), and Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway (Nov. 14).

As the voice and songwriter behind Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty built a catalog that still defines an era. “Bad Moon Rising,” “Proud Mary,” and “Up Around the Bend” gave a raw, roots-driven soundtrack to the late 1960s, when CCR emerged as one of America’s most important rock bands. His career since then has kept him in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and on every “greatest” list that matters.

Fans know these tours don’t come often. Fogerty’s last major run wrapped in 2023, and while he’s played select shows since, "The Legacy Tour" is being talked about as one of his last large-scale treks.

Fogerty’s concerts aren’t just shows—they’re living history, told through the unmistakable sound of a guitar riff and a voice that still shakes the rafters. Seats are available now, but not for long.

