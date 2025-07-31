7,650 Bags of Heroin, 902 Fentanyl Pills: 3 Busted In AC, Police Say

On Tuesday, July 29, three court authorized search warrants were executed in Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Mays Landing, resulting in the recovery of 7,650 individual bags of heroin, 902 fentanyl pills, more than five ounces of methamphetamine, three grams of cocaine, 123 suboxone films, a loaded handgun, and paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics, Atlantic City police said.

Shane Tutis, a 30-year-old Pleasantville resident, Dominique Handy, a 34-year-old Mays Landing resident and Hikima White, a 38-year-old Mays Landing resident, were arrested and charged with numerous drugs and weapons offenses.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic City and receive free news updates.