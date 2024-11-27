19 Arrested During Targeted Crackdown On Drugs, Guns In Atlantic City: Police

The Atlantic City Police Department announced the 19 arrests in a news release on Wednesday, Nov. 27. A weeks-long operation targeted drug activity and "quality-of-life issues" in the neighborhoods surrounding Florida, Bellevue, and Texas avenues.

Police seized 195 bags of heroin, more than 117 grams of cocaine, five grams of methamphetamine, 11 ecstasy pills, various prescription drugs, and two guns. Several vehicles, including an illegal dirt bike, were also impounded, and multiple traffic summonses were issued.

Investigators said the operation interrupted several drug deals, an active fight, and potentially a shooting.

In one instance, officers observed a man repeatedly riding a dirt bike along Florida Avenue while two others loitered nearby. When the two others got guns, officers swiftly intervened, arresting both suspects and confiscating the weapons.

The following people were charged and held in a detention facility:

Isaiah Brown, 20, Philadelphia

Three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone

Yahsir Brown Sr., 18, Pleasantville

Unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon while committing a controlled dangerous substance offense, possession of a controlled dangerous substance on two counts, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute on two counts, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone

Nelson Calderon, 63, Millville

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance

David Livingstone, 58, Atlantic City

Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Samuel Marintez-Claudia, 65, Atlantic City

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Genesis Silva, 26, Atlantic City

Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, and money laundering

A 17-year-old Egg Harbor City boy

Unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow-point ammunition, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest

The following people were released on summonses with future court dates:

Ashley Bishop, 18, Atlantic City

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, conspiracy, and loitering to sell a controlled dangerous substance

Senia Chavez-Amador, 37, Atlantic City

Obstruction of justice

Donald Crumbley Jr., 41, Egg Harbor Township

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Diana McDermott, 46, Atlantic City

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Stephanie Lindquist, 37, Hammonton

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance on two counts and possession of drug paraphernalia

Bryan Miranda, 30, Pleasantville

Four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

Emilio Morales-Melo, 33, Atlantic City

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Rosalino Robles-Escamilla, 42, Pleasantville

Simple assault

Leticia Sanchez-Reyes, 40, Atlantic City

Simple assault

Adam Walker, 52, Atlantic City

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Isaac Wiggins, 46, Jackson Township

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

A 17-year-old Atlantic City boy

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance on two counts, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute on two counts, and loitering to sell a controlled dangerous substance

Police emphasized the importance of continued collaboration with residents and business owners to address drug and other criminal activity. The operations will remain ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incidents should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766 or text an anonymous tip to TIP411 (847411), beginning the message with "ACPD."

