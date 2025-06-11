18-Year-Old Released From Prison Busted For Stashing Gun, Drugs: AC Police

A detective was conducting surveillance in the 1000 block of Magellan Avenue when he observed Kareem Lamb remove a handgun from his sweatshirt pocket and place it in his waistband, Atlantic City police said.

Lamb was then observed removing the handgun from his waistband and placing it near the tire of a vehicle, police said. He also placed additional items near a second vehicle, police said.

Officers searched Lamb’s vehicle and the area around it and recovered a loaded handgun, 136 individual bags of heroin and a small amount of cocaine, police said.

Lamb entered a residence before fleeing from the rear door, but two officers chased and apprehended him, police said.

In 2022, Lamb pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and pointing a firearm in a shooting that injured one person, Breaking AC reported. He was sentenced to three years in prison, Breaking AC said.

Lamb is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a controlled dangerous substance offense, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, three counts of possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest, police said.

