17-Year-Old With Loaded Handgun Threatened To Shoot Ex, Her Mom: Atlantic City Police

At 4:17 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Fairmount Avenue after the teenager was brandishing a handgun, threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend and her mother, Atlantic City police said.

Officers located the 17-year-old in a vehicle and attempted to take him into custody but he became combative and resisted arrest, police said. He was eventually taken into custody, police said. A loaded handgun was found underneath his seat, police said.

He was charged with terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a defaced firearm, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice, police said.

The juvenile was remanded to the Harborfields Detention Facility and later released, police said.

