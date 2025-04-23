17-Year-Old Arrested After Shots Fired in Atlantic City: Police

At 9:53 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Baltic Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert and found evidence of gunfire but no injuries, Atlantic City police said.

Officers scoured the area for a suspect before locating the 17-year-old, police said. He attempted to flee the scene, but was quickly apprehended, police said. He was found in possession of a loaded handgun, police said.

The teenager was charged with unlawful possession of weapon and obstruction of justice, police said. He was remanded to Harborfields Detention Facility, police said.

