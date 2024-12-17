14 Arrested In Heroin, Cocaine Crackdown In Atlantic City Neighborhood: Police

There were 14 people arrested in the investigation, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Prompted by complaints from residents and business owners, officers focused on issues reported near Bellevue, Florida, and Texas avenues for more than a month.

In December, police recovered 160 bags of heroin, nearly five ounces of cocaine, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia. Officers also issued 10 motor vehicle summonses.

The following people were held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility:

Tyshaun Cooper-Roary, 26, Margate

Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance



Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute



Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone



Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone



Resisting arrest



Possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia

Waheed Wilkins, 34, Trenton

Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance



Two counts of possession with intent to distribute



Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone



Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone



Possession of paraphernalia

Laron Wright, 31, Atlantic City

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance



Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute



Contempt of court

Michael Robinson, 40, Atlantic City

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance



Contempt of court

Tajah Campbell, 40, Atlantic City

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance



Contempt of court

Thomas Osterman, 57, Atlantic City

Possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia



Contempt of court

Nazir Bell, 24, Egg Harbor City

Contempt of court

Daweed Jackson, 24, Egg Harbor City

Contempt of court

The following people were released on summonses to await court dates:

Jihad Searcy, 37, Atlantic City

Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance



Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute

Jy’heem Benjamin-Hannah, 20, Atlantic City

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance



Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute

Stacy Campo, 46, Cape May

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance



Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute

Gregory Hall, 55, Atlantic City

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Brandon Kunz, 34, Atlantic City

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Rachel Miller, 36, Atlantic City

Possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia

The arrests came after a police operation in November that netted 19 arrests. Officers seized two guns, 195 bags of heroin, and other drugs, along with multiple vehicle tows, including an illegal dirt bike.

Anyone with information about drug activity should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5858 or text an anonymous tip that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

