14 Arrested In Heroin, Cocaine Crackdown In Atlantic City Neighborhood: Police

There were 14 people arrested in the investigation, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Prompted by complaints from residents and business owners, officers focused on issues reported near Bellevue, Florida, and Texas avenues for more than a month.
In December, police recovered 160 bags of heroin, nearly five ounces of cocaine, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia. Officers also issued 10 motor vehicle summonses.
The following people were held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility:
- Tyshaun Cooper-Roary, 26, Margate
- Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone
- Resisting arrest
- Possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia
- Waheed Wilkins, 34, Trenton
- Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Two counts of possession with intent to distribute
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Laron Wright, 31, Atlantic City
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute
- Contempt of court
- Michael Robinson, 40, Atlantic City
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Contempt of court
- Tajah Campbell, 40, Atlantic City
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Contempt of court
- Thomas Osterman, 57, Atlantic City
- Possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia
- Contempt of court
- Nazir Bell, 24, Egg Harbor City
- Contempt of court
- Daweed Jackson, 24, Egg Harbor City
- Contempt of court
The following people were released on summonses to await court dates:
- Jihad Searcy, 37, Atlantic City
- Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute
- Jy’heem Benjamin-Hannah, 20, Atlantic City
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute
- Stacy Campo, 46, Cape May
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute
- Gregory Hall, 55, Atlantic City
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Brandon Kunz, 34, Atlantic City
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Rachel Miller, 36, Atlantic City
- Possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia
The arrests came after a police operation in November that netted 19 arrests. Officers seized two guns, 195 bags of heroin, and other drugs, along with multiple vehicle tows, including an illegal dirt bike.
Anyone with information about drug activity should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5858 or text an anonymous tip that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).
Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic City and receive free news updates.