Woman Critically Injured, Man Arrested In Unprovoked Asbury Park Stabbing: Prosecutors

Travis Cavanaugh, 39, was arrested in the case, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Asbury Park police responded to the 500 block of Asbury Avenue for a report of a stabbing on Monday, Sept. 2.

Officers found the woman suffering from several stab wounds and bystanders were giving her aid. The woman was rushed to a hospital and she was listed in critical condition.

Investigators said Cavanaugh approached the woman from behind in what prosecutors described as an "unprovoked" attack. He continued to stab her until a witness stopped him.

Cavanaugh was taken into custody at the scene. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (knife), and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Cavanaugh was held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or the Asbury Park Police Department at 732-774-1300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Asbury Park and receive free news updates.