Video: Man Hurls Homophobic Slur At Photographer In Asbury Ale House — Then Tries To Fight Him

In the video recorded Sunday, July 27 at 5:30 p.m., Ryan Edelson, an Asbury Park based photographer, says he was sitting with his friend discussing the recent death of her dog when a man sitting next to him called him a homophobic slur.

The footage captures the aftermath of the man using a slur.

“I have never in my life experienced such a thing,” Edelson said in the video.

Edelson said the man started screaming and said no one wants to hear your voice, called him the f-word and then stood up trying to fight him.

“It was crazy,” Edelson said.

In the video, Edelson and her friend, both shaken up, decide to leave the restaurant.

“He should leave,” Edelson said. “You’re disgusting. I could never imagine being like you. You’re so mean to us. What a weirdo, what a weird man.”

In a lengthy statement, Asbury Ale House apologized to Edelson and said the man was asked to leave and never return.

“Asbury Ale House does not and will not ever tolerate hateful speech, discrimination, or abuse of any kind,” the restaurant wrote. “Not from a guest. Not from anyone. Period.”

The bar said they are implementing steps to better equip staff should anything like this happen again.

“Believe us, we’re doing everything possible to make sure it doesn’t,” the restaurant wrote. “To Ryan: We’re so sorry you were subjected to that evil man. There is not and will never be a place for that in Asbury Park and especially at the Asbury Ale House.”

Edelson replied to their Facebook post said he had no hard feelings toward the restaurant.

“You guys have no need to apologize and I hope that anyone who has seen the video understands that this is no reflection to the restaurant,” Edelson said. “This could've happened anywhere, and your staff handled it wonderfully by apologizing and not escalating an already tense situation.”

The man has not yet been publicly identified. Asbury Park police did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

