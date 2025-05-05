Fair 49°

US Marshals Apprehend Asbury Park Teen Charged In Shooting: Prosecutor

A 19-year-old Asbury Park teen was captured by US Marshals and charged with firing gunshots in the city last month, authorities said

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Asbury Park Police Department
Sam Barron

On Wednesday, April 9, at 6:54 p.m., Asbury Park police responded to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue and found five 9mm shell casings, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said. No injuries were reported, Santiago said.

Jahsaad Banks was identified as the suspect and was arrested on Wednesday, April 30 in Asbury Park by the US Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force, Santiago said.

He is charged with attempted murder and multiple weapons offenses, Santiago said. He was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, where he is being held pending a court appearance, Santiago said.

