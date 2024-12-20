Teen Convicted Of Murder, Accomplice Admits To Plotting 2022 Asbury Park Shooting: Prosecutors

A jury convicted 18-year-old Joseph Argilagos of first-degree murder and two gun-related charges, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release on Friday, Dec. 20. He was found guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 18 in the killing of 19-year-old Dariel Vernet, also from Asbury Park.

Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Prospect and Atlantic avenues in Asbury Park shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022. Officers found Vernet suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Vernet was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. About an hour later, he was pronounced dead at the Neptune hospital.

Police identified Argilagos and 20-year-old Lydell Brown as suspects. Argilagos was arrested a few days after the shooting, while Brown was a fugitive until he was captured in Toms River in May 2023.

Argilagos was initially charged as a juvenile but was waived to adult court in September 2023. A grand jury later indicted both teens as accomplices in the killing.

After a two-week trial, Argilagos was also convicted of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. The jury could not reach a decision on Brown's charges but later in the day, he pleaded guilty to first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

During his plea, Brown confessed to plotting with Argilagos to kill Vernet, knowing Argilagos was armed. He also admitted that they followed Vernet to the Frederick Douglas Apartments intending to carry out the shooting.

Argilagos faced a minimum of 30 years in state prison and prosecutors said they were recommending a five-year sentence for Brown. The two would have to serve at least 85 percent of their sentences before being eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act.

Sentencing was scheduled for Wednesday, Mar. 12, 2025.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Asbury Park and receive free news updates.