Man Charged With Murder In Asbury Park Shooting: Prosecutor

Jordan Glisson is charged with the fatal shooting of Ah'kim Esdaile, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

On Tuesday, April 8, at 4:25 p.m., Asbury Park police responded to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue and found Esdaile, 19, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Santiago said. Esdaile was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Glisson was arrested on Monday, July 14 by members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force and the Asbury Park Police Department, Santiago said.

He is charged with murder in the first degree and multiple weapons offenses, Santiago said.

