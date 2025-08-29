Mostly Cloudy 78°

Kyle Costello Broke Into NJ Elementary School, Stole Scooter

A 39-year-old Asbury Park man was arrested and charged with breaking into Deal Elementary School, authorities announced Friday, Aug. 29.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Deal Police Department
Sam Barron

On Monday, Aug. 11, officers responded to the elementary school after a man, later identified as Kyle Costello, entered the building through a window the day before and stole an electric scooter from the hallway before he exited the building, Deal police said.

Officers recovered the scooter and identified Costello as the suspect, taking him into custody a day later, police said.

Costello is charged with burglary, theft, trespassing and narcotics offenses, police said.

