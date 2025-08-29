On Monday, Aug. 11, officers responded to the elementary school after a man, later identified as Kyle Costello, entered the building through a window the day before and stole an electric scooter from the hallway before he exited the building, Deal police said.

Officers recovered the scooter and identified Costello as the suspect, taking him into custody a day later, police said.

Costello is charged with burglary, theft, trespassing and narcotics offenses, police said.

