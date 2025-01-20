Freak Accident Leaves NJ Wrestler Allie Katch With Serious Injuries

A GoFundMe was launched in Jersey City for Alison Woodard, 30, known under her ring name Allie Katch, following an incident during a match at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Sunday, Jan. 19.

Katch did a dive spot from the ring to the outside and broke two bones in her leg. The match was called off as Katch was whisked out on a stretcher.

The botched spot led to the wrestler undergoing surgery, and a GoFundMe campaign was started that quickly gained the support of fans and colleagues.

"She’s going to have expensive medical bills and obviously won’t be able to wrestle to make money," Matt Cardona, known to some fans by his ring name Zack Ryder, wrote. "Allie’s one of the true hustlers on the indies. She’ll be back and better than ever."

The aftermath of the injury to the New Jersey wrestler can be viewed here.

According to Australian pro wrestler Steph De Lander, Katch underwent successful surgery and was on the road to recovery as of 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon, hours after her injury.

Wrestlers lined up to express their support for the New Jersey native on social media.

More than $35,000 has been raised through the GoFundMe campaign set up on the wrestler's behalf to help her pay for what are expected to be massive medical bills.

"Being independent is hard, and getting injured while being independent is a literal nightmare," De Lander said. "So let’s rally around one of our own and take care of Allie."

Those interested in donating to New Jersey's Allie Katch can do so here.

