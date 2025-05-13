Duo Plead Guilty To Fatal Asbury Park Triple Shooting: Prosecutor

Ziamere Ivery, an 18-year-old Neptune Township man, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter while Michael Sally, a 20-year-old Long Branch resident, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, Asbury Park police responded to the Asbury Park Gardens apartment complex on Atlantic Avenue and found three victims with gunshot injuries, Santiago said.

The victims were rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Santiago said. Lativity Lyons, a 21-year-old Asbury Park resident, succumbed to his injuries soon after while the other two victims were treated and released, Santiago said. The intended target of the shooting was uninjured, Santiago said.

