Burglar From Asbury Park Ignited Fire That Destroyed Deal Home, Prosecutors Say

Nasyr-Alaire Fisher, 20, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 29, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release. Firefighters responded to the two-alarm house fire on Lady Bess Drive at around 6:31 a.m.

Crews put out the flames and remained at the scene for about five hours, the Deal Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Neptune City and Wanamassa firefighters also responded to the scene.

Investigators identified Fisher as the person responsible for starting the fire. Deal police found him in the area shortly after the fire was discovered.

Fisher was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree arson, and six counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He was held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution to await a first court appearance.

Anyone with information about the fire should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or the Deal Police Department at 732-531-1113.

