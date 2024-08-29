Springsteen had lunch at Talula's on Wednesday, Aug. 28 with six crew members from his upcoming biopic "Deliver Me From Nowhere". The Cookman Avenue restaurant shared pictures of the group on Facebook and Instagram.

The pizzeria was thrilled to welcome the legendary Freehold native for a meal.

"Were these the 'Glory Days' he was talking about? 😏," Talula posted. "The Boss himself popped by for lunch today along with the whole crew for his new movie (!!!) What an awesome dude! Nice as everyone’s always told me.

"Come back anytime, Bruce!"

Jeremy Allen White, a star on the FX television show "The Bear", will play Springsteen in the movie, Deadline reported. The film is expected to dive into Springsteen's struggles with accepting his rise to international fame as he recorded the 1982 album "Nebraska".

White wasn't among the group grabbing lunch with The Boss for the huge meal. Among other food, they ordered four pizzas including "Beekeeper’s Lament," a pizza with hot Calabrian soppressata and local honey.

Talula's website said Steve and Shanti Mignogna opened the pizzeria in 2014. Before opening the restaurant, the couple first started cooking pizzas at home when they made a wood-fired oven in their backyard.

Springsteen's visit to Talula's came less than three weeks before he and the E Street Band headline the Sea.Hear.Now Festival on the Asbury Park waterfront on Sunday, Sept. 15. Springsteen also made a surprise appearance at Sea.Hear.Now during Social Distortion's 2018 set.

The Boss was also spotted in Long Branch on Sunday, Aug. 11 when he ordered five dozen hot dogs at Max's Bar and Grill.

