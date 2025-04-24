Asbury Park Teen Who Fatally Shot 19-Year-Old Learns Fate: Prosecutor

Joseph Argilagos was previously convicted of murdering Dariel Vernet last December, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

At 5:45 p.m., on Friday, July 8, 2022, Asbury Park police responded to the 100 block of Prospect Avenue and found Vernet, a 19-year-old Asbury Park resident with multiple gunshot wounds, Santiago said. He was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was soon pronounced dead, Santiago said.

Argilagos was arrested days after the shooting, Santiago said. He was originally tried as a juvenile before being waived to an adult court in September 2023, Santiago said.

His co-defendant Lydell Brown was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, Santiago said. During his plea, Brown confessed to plotting with Argilagos to kill Vernet, knowing Argilagos was armed, Santiago said. He also admitted that they followed Vernet to the Frederick Douglas Apartments intending to carry out the shooting, Santiago said.

