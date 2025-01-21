Asbury Park Man Convicted of Luring, Kidnapping 11-Year-Old Girl

In May 2023, Raquan Folk approached an 11-year-old girl walking on Ridge Avenue in Asbury Park shortly before 5:30 p.m. and persuaded her to get into his vehicle, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond. Santiago said.

Folk drove the girl to Neptune Township and stopped the car, where he told her to disrobe, Santiago said. The girl asked to use a bathroom and then ran from the vehicle, flagging down a passerby who took her to the Neptune Township Police Department, Santiago said.

He was convicted of kidnapping, luring a child and endangering the welfare of a child, Santiago said. He faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced in March.

