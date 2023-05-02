Yorktown Resident Killed In Atlantic City Crash

The crash happened on Sunday, April 30, at approximately 3:40 a.m. at the intersection of Arctic and North Missouri avenues.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a taxicab and a Tesla collided at the intersection.

The cab had five occupants, including the driver.

One of the occupants, Almir Pachariz, a 49-year-old man from Yorktown Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and remaining passengers were hospitalized for treatment.

The driver of the Tesla was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

