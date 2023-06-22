Yorktown Ranks As Safest Small Town In Nation, New Report Says

MoneyGeek’s annual report ranking the safety of small towns and cities across the nation has officially named Yorktown, New York in the number one spot, according to new data released in May 2023.

In an effort to answer the question, “Are small towns really safer than big cities?”, MoneyGeek analyzed crime statistics – including both violent crimes, such as murder, and property crimes, such as burglary.

Additionally, MoneyGeek quantifies the cost of crime and ranks the 660 small cities and towns nationwide and in every state.

Yorktown’s number-one spot includes a crime cost per capita of $43, which is $4 lower than the second-place spot.

Also on the list is Putnam County’s Carmel, ranked number seven with a crime cost per capita of $74.

Small towns are quantified as having populations ranging from 30,000 to 100,000 residents.

More than 50 million Americans live in small towns and cities such as these, MoneyGeek reported.

In addition to listing the safest small towns and cities in the U.S., the publication provides its full data set for those curious about which small town is the least safe in the country.

The report was released in tandem with MoneyGeek’s ranking of the safest large cities.

