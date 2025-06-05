Yorktown Gas Station Heist Suspect Tracked Down At Rikers Island Prison, Police Say

John Edward Villar-Villa of the Bronx was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 3, at Rikers Island Correctional Center, where he was already being held on an unrelated matter, the Yorktown Police Department announced on Thursday, June 5.

Police said Villar-Villa was wanted on an active warrant charging him with third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny, and third-degree criminal mischief in connection with a gas station burglary in Yorktown in February 2024.

The charges stem from an incident on February 13, 2024, when officers responded to an alarm activation at the Gulf Gas Station at 3451 Crompond Rd. On arrival, police found signs of forced entry and damage inside the store. Various items had been stolen, Yorktown Police said.

Detectives continued the investigation and, after reviewing evidence, identified Villar-Villa as the suspect. Investigators from the Yorktown Detective Division attempted to locate him without success until receiving a notification that he was in custody at Rikers Island on an unrelated case.

Villar-Villa was brought to the Yorktown Police Department, processed, and arraigned. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, June 10 at 6 p.m.

Police said two other suspects have been identified in connection to the case and that arrest warrants have also been issued for them.

