Woman Breaks Over $300 Worth Of Products At Store, Then Flees In Yorktown: Police

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 5 just after 4 p.m., when Yorktown Police were alerted that a woman had broken products inside the ACME store at 100 Triangle Center before leaving the store on foot.

According to the department, officers then went to the area to try and locate the woman and ultimately detained her on Veterans Road.

Police then took a look at the store's security footage and spoke with a witness before confirming the woman as the suspect and determining that she had damaged $338.75 worth of merchandise.

The woman, identified as 28-year-old Jessica Martinez of Brooklyn, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony. She was later released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, July 25.

