Woman Accused Of Breaking Into Yorktown Home To Record Victim: Police

The suspect, identified as Wendy M. Acevedo-Zsigrai of Yorktown, was arrested on Thursday, June 26, after officers responded to a 911 call just before midnight the night prior, Yorktown Police said on Friday, June 27.

According to authorities, an officer arrived at the scene of the crime around 11:51 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, following a report of a domestic incident. Investigators allege that Acevedo-Zsigrai unlawfully entered a home with the intent to commit a crime involving unlawful surveillance, the department said.

The location where the alleged break-in happened was not made public.

Acevedo-Zsigrai was later contacted by police and taken into custody without incident, then transported to Yorktown Police Headquarters.

She was arraigned on a charge of second-degree burglary and was released after posting $5,000 bail. She is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, July 1, at 5:30 p.m.

