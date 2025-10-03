'We’ve Been Struggling': Replacement Of 106-Year-Old Bridge Extended In Yorktown

The Town of Yorktown announced on Wednesday, Oct. 1, that it has secured permission from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to continue work on the damaged bridge on Old Crompond Road.

Environmental regulations had previously restricted construction to only four months a year to protect trout streams and local wildlife.

"We’ve been struggling to get this bridge done. There are a lot of moving parts that have to happen, but we ran out of time according to the DEC,” said Town Supervisor Ed Lachterman, who added, "With the help of Assemblyman Matt Slater, we’ve been negotiating with the DEC, and we have been given more time to complete the bridge.”

The structure, which was damaged during a 2023 storm, has been closed to traffic since last year after initially being restricted to one lane.

Highway Superintendent Dave Paganelli said the goal is to have the new crossing ready by the first week of December.

“That’s very crucial because the detour on White Hill Road is not safe during the winter," Paganelli said.

The new bridge will be a prefabricated, modular structure, which will be installed by crane in the coming months.

“I’m very happy to facilitate the extension with the DEC. I do want to thank the DEC regional office for being so receptive and willing to work with the town to grant them this important extension," Slater said.

Deputy Supervisor Sergio Esposito added that town officials have heard residents’ frustrations.

"The supervisor and I have been dealing with a lot of the concerns of the residents, and we are listening to all your concerns, and we do care," Esposito said.

