Victim Tricked Out Of $20K By Fake FCC Rep In Elaborate Yorktown Tech Hoax, Police Say

The incident happened on the afternoon of Thursday, May 8, between 3:00 and 3:45 p.m. in the area of Ravencrest Road, the Yorktown Police Department announced.

According to investigators, the victim received a pop-up alert on their computer claiming that child pornography had been detected. The alert included a phone number, which the victim called. On the other end, a scammer posed as a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) representative and falsely confirmed the presence of illegal material.

The scammer told the victim that the issue could be resolved, but only after paying more than $20,000 in cash.

Police say the scammer gave detailed instructions on how to withdraw the money, even advising the victim to tell bank employees the funds were for home improvements if questioned.

After the cash was withdrawn, the victim was told someone would pick it up. A suspect described as an Asian man arrived at the home on foot and took the money. No vehicle was seen, police said.

Authorities are asking residents in the Ravencrest Road and Curry Street areas to review home security footage from that time frame for any suspicious individuals or vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yorktown Detective Bureau at 914-962-4141 or email info@yorktownpd.org.

"For those who ask 'how can someone fall for this and pay out this type of cash,' these scammers can be quite convincing," the Yorktown Police Department wrote on social media on Friday, May 9, adding, "No shame here. Please speak with your loved ones, both young and old, that if a scenario sounds too good or bad to be true, it almost always is!"

