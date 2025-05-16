Teen Was Behind Hate-Fueled Graffiti At Yorktown Parks, Police Say (Update)

The boy's arrest was announced on Friday, May 16, and was made in connection to the discovery of offensive graffiti on Sunday, May 11, at both Patriot Skate Park and the Jack DeVito Veterans Memorial Track in Yorktown, according to the Yorktown Police Department.

According to police, the vandalism included racial slurs, homophobic and anti-Semitic messages, and profane images, scrawled across town property, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Responding officers observed graffiti throughout both sites, which prompted an immediate response by the Yorktown Parks and Recreation Department to remove and cover the damage. The total cost of the damage was estimated at $2,300, police said.

After developing leads, Yorktown Police Detectives quickly identified a suspect, who voluntarily came to the department on Thursday, May 15, with a parent. The boy was placed under arrest and processed. Due to the suspect’s age, his name has not been released.

The boy was charged with juvenile delinquency, with underlying charges including second-degree hate crime/criminal mischief, a felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a felony; and two counts of making graffiti, both misdemeanors.

The case will be handled by the Westchester County Department of Probation, with a court appearance scheduled for Thursday, June 5.

