Tag Sale Fight: Man Charged After Confronting Visitor At Yorktown Home, Police Say

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon, June 8, when the victim saw an advertisement for a tag sale and decided to visit the Yorktown residence where it was being held.

According to Yorktown Police, when the victim arrived at the home, the resident, identified as Ari Michaels of Yorktown, became upset that he was at his residence and began yelling at him to leave, as they had a past history and "do not get along," police said.

As the confrontation continued, the victim felt the need to protect himself and sprayed Michaels with pepper spray, according to the department. As the victim drove away, Michaels allegedly kicked the side of his vehicle, causing damage to it.

After police met separately with the victim and Michaels, who had each reported the incident, Michaels was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony. He was later released on his own recognizance and will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, June 25.

