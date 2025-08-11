Swastika Found Carved Into Tree At Nature Preserve In Yorktown: 'Profoundly Offensive'

The hateful graffiti at Turkey Mountain Nature Preserve in Yorktown was discovered late Saturday, Aug. 9, after images appeared on social media, Yorktown officials announced on Sunday, Aug. 10.

Volunteers with the town’s Trail Committee removed the carving early Sunday morning.

The Yorktown Police Department has opened an investigation and is working to identify those responsible, including tracking down individuals who posted photos of the swastika online.

On Sunday, Town Supervisor Ed Lachterman called the act "profoundly offensive, disappointing, and unacceptable."

"We urge anyone who encounters hateful graffiti or offensive symbols and words in our public spaces to immediately report them to the Yorktown Police Department. Your swift action helps us maintain a safe and inclusive environment for everyone,” Lachterman added.

Town officials said they remain committed to fostering a safe, inclusive community and will work with law enforcement to prosecute acts of hate.

