Support Swells To Help Flood Victims Replace Belongings In Yorktown, Chappaqua

A slow-moving storm system that hit the region on Sunday, July 9 resulted in over six inches of rain falling, causing flash floods that damaged roads, public parks, and even homes.

In the aftermath of the freakish event, several homeowners in Northern Westchester and Putnam County have found themselves needing to replace belongings or in some cases, rebuild part of their homes.

Two people to be impacted by the flooding were Yorktown residents, Lisa and Tim Canniff, who lost their home from the storm as well as much-needed medical equipment for their son, Luke, including the electric wheel they had just purchased for his wheelchair.

Because their home was not zoned for flood insurance, the damage is not covered by the family's insurance. Luckily though, a GoFundMe page started by their friend, Liz Mariconda, had already raised nearly $31,000 out of a $35,000 goal as of Wednesday morning, July 12.

"If you know Lisa and Tim you know that they are two of the most generous and kind-hearted people we are lucky enough to have here in our community!" Mariconda wrote on the fundraiser page, also adding, "I’m hoping to take a little of the financial worry off their plate as they start the clean-up process from the flood."

The money raised will be spent on Luke's new medical equipment.

In addition to the Canniff family, fundraisers have also been started for:

Carmel resident Karen Curtis, whose family's home was destroyed in addition to their belongings. The GoFundMe page, which had raised $30 out of a $10,000 goal as of Tuesday, will help Curtis's family replace belongings and rent a new home;

Chappaqua resident Ruth Naranjo, whose home was flooded and essentially destroyed by the storm. The GoFundMe page benefitting her, which had raised nearly $270 out of a $5,000 goal as of Tuesday, will go toward helping her and her two children rebuild.

