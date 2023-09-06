Support Pours In For Victim Run Down By ATV At Baseball Field In Yorktown

Yorktown resident Ed Moffett faces a long recovery process after being run over by an ATV in an incident that happened on Sunday, Aug. 27 in Yorktown at a baseball field at 2406 Hunterbrook Rd.

According to Yorktown Police, on the day of the incident around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the field on a report of a man being hit by an ATV and being rendered unconscious as a result.

Officers soon found Moffett with a severe leg injury and wounds to his head and chest. He was then taken to Westchester Medical Center by Advanced Life Support.

The day after the crash, on Monday, Aug. 28, 21-year-old Yorktown resident Kyle Frankild was arrested on a first-degree assault charge and accused of intentionally running Moffett down with his ATV, Yorktown Police said.

Now, in the aftermath of the incident, Moffett has been left with two broken ribs, a traumatic brain injury, and a double compound fracture in his leg, according to Yorktown resident Basil Kazepis, who organized a GoFundMe fundraiser page to raise money for Moffett's medical bills.

According to Kazepis, Moffett had been minutes away from bleeding to death when he was found by first responders and was rescued when they applied a tourniquet to his leg. He later underwent emergency surgery to reconstruct his leg, Kazepis added.

"Ed has a long road of rehabilitation ahead of him and he is unable to work his full-time job for the next few months at a minimum while he heals and learns to walk again," Kazepis wrote on the fundraiser page, adding that the alleged attack happened a week before Moffett was supposed to attend his daughter's wedding.

Luckily, with the help of a wheelchair, a walker, and a good samaritan who bought him two first-class tickets on a flight to Texas, Moffett was able to attend the wedding and walk his daughter down the aisle.

Now that Moffett is back home though, his long rehabilitation journey begins again. However, thanks to the help of numerous community members, he will not have to pay for it alone. As of Wednesday, Sept. 6, over $13,000 had been raised by the GoFundMe out of a $15,000 goal.

"Any money will help Ed and his wife through this difficult period of time," Kazepis wrote on the fundraiser page.

