Stolen Van With Customized Wheelchair Inside Found In Yorktown: Suspects At Large

The original theft happened in Yorktown when a group of suspects who were breaking into unlocked vehicles in the middle of the night happened upon the van before stealing it, Yorktown Police said on Tuesday, June 20.

The van, which had the key fob left inside, had also contained a customized wheelchair belonging to the victim's family member, who needed it for mobility, the department said.

Luckily, Yorktown Detective Dan Curtis was able to find the abandoned stolen van in a residential parking lot over the town line on Lexington Avenue last night with the wheelchair still inside.

The department is now combing the vehicle for physical evidence before giving it back to the owners.

No suspects have yet been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

