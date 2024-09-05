State DOT Employee From Yorktown Accused Of Falsely Claiming Overtime Hours

Yorktown resident Raymond Bergin, a Maintenance Supervisor for the NYSDOT, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 26 following a joint investigation conducted by his employers and New York State Police, authorities announced on Thursday, Sept. 5.

According to State Police, Bergin was found to have falsely claimed more than 180 hours of overtime he did not work.

After his arrest, he was charged with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records.

Bergin was then arraigned in the Town of Somers Court and released on his own recognizance. He will again appear in court on Monday, Sept. 16.

