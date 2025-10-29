Sportime Pickleball Yorktown, located at 355 Downing Dr. in the Yorktown Green Shopping Center, is now open, according to Yorktown officials.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility was held last week on Wednesday, Oct. 22, drawing a crowd of pickleball enthusiasts, Town Board members, and representatives from the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce.

Sportime Pickleball occupies part of the former Kmart building, which sat vacant for years before a major redevelopment transformed the site into a bustling hub for shopping, dining, and fitness. The new facility features 12 indoor, climate-controlled courts, making it one of the largest dedicated pickleball venues in the region.

Beyond its 12 courts, Sportime Pickleball Yorktown offers a full suite of amenities, including modern locker rooms, a pro shop, a grab-and-go station for healthy snacks and drinks, and two private event spaces.

The opening marks another success story in Yorktown’s efforts to reinvigorate its commercial centers. Since its soft opening in September, Sportime has helped bring the shopping center to near full occupancy — a dramatic turnaround from the mostly empty mall seen just five years ago.

"The opening of Sportime Pickleball isn't just a win for local sports enthusiasts; it's a critical piece of our strategy to revitalize vacant commercial spaces," said Town Supervisor Ed Lachterman, who added, "Economic development is about attracting quality tenants and maximizing the potential of our properties, which in turn strengthens our tax base and provides new energy for our entire community."

