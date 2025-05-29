'Significant Concerns': Battery Energy Storage Facilities Banned In Yorktown

The Yorktown Town Board on Tuesday, May 20, approved a measure to prohibit the construction of new Tier 2 battery energy storage systems, citing concerns over fire safety, groundwater contamination, and the nascent nature of lithium-ion battery technology, officials said on Wednesday, May 28.

“Our priorities are our residents and the environment,” said Town Supervisor Ed Lachterman, who continued:

"Given the early stage of battery energy storage technology and the recent fires, we have significant concerns with fire suppression best practices, the availability of appropriate emergency response equipment for our local fire departments, and the potential for gas emissions and chemicals to pollute our groundwater."

The decision follows a Tuesday, May 6 public hearing, during which residents voiced reservations about the placement of large-scale storage units near homes and environmentally sensitive areas. Town officials cited multiple battery storage system-related fires across New York State since May 2023 as part of the rationale for the ban.

Tier 2 systems refer to larger-scale storage installations, typically using lithium-ion batteries to store energy for use during peak demand. Critics of the technology warn that, while useful, the systems can pose significant safety risks if not properly managed.

The board emphasized that the ban is not necessarily permanent, but rather a temporary precaution until advancements in safety and emergency response protocols are developed.

