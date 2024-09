The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists in Northern Westchester that the northbound side in Yorktown will be reduced to one lane between Exit 11 (Route 134) and Exit 13 (Underhill Avenue) on Tuesday, Sept. 17, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., to facilitate bridge work.

