A Few Clouds 57°

SHARE

Repeat Offender: Drunk Driver Caught Again Without License In Yorktown, Police Say

A 43-year-old who was already convicted of a drunk driving offense in the past decade is again facing the music after being caught in Northern Westchester without a license while under the influence, police said.

An Ossining man is charged with drunk driving in Yorktown without a valid license and an interlock device, police said.
An Ossining man is charged with drunk driving in Yorktown without a valid license and an interlock device, police said. Photo Credit: Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig, Steve Buissinne
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The arrest happened on Monday, May 15 just after 4:30 p.m., when police in Yorktown received a report of an erratic driver on Saw Mill River Road (Route 118), according to Yorktown Police. 

Officers soon found the vehicle and identified 43-year-old Klever Cabrera Jara of Ossining as the driver. 

After conducting an investigation, police determined that Jara was driving while intoxicated and was allegedly operating the vehicle without a valid driver's license and an interlock device, which is a breathalyzer installed on the ignition of a car. 

He was then arrested and allegedly found to have a blood-alcohol content of .18 percent or more. 

Jara was processed on the following charges: 

  • Driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the prior ten years, a felony;
  • Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .18 percent or more with a conviction in the prior ten years, a felony;
  • Using a vehicle without an interlock device;
  • Unlicensed operator. 

Jara was then released on his own recognizance to a responsible adult. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, May 25. 

to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE