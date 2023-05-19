Repeat Offender: Drunk Driver Caught Again Without License In Yorktown, Police Say

The arrest happened on Monday, May 15 just after 4:30 p.m., when police in Yorktown received a report of an erratic driver on Saw Mill River Road (Route 118), according to Yorktown Police.

Officers soon found the vehicle and identified 43-year-old Klever Cabrera Jara of Ossining as the driver.

After conducting an investigation, police determined that Jara was driving while intoxicated and was allegedly operating the vehicle without a valid driver's license and an interlock device, which is a breathalyzer installed on the ignition of a car.

He was then arrested and allegedly found to have a blood-alcohol content of .18 percent or more.

Jara was processed on the following charges:

Driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the prior ten years, a felony;

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .18 percent or more with a conviction in the prior ten years, a felony;

Using a vehicle without an interlock device;

Unlicensed operator.

Jara was then released on his own recognizance to a responsible adult. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, May 25.

