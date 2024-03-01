Rebranded Restaurant Celebrates 15th Anniversary In Mohegan Lake

Augie's Prime Cut, located in Mohegan Lake at 3436 Lexington Ave., has changed its name to "Augie's Prime Italian" and will be celebrating its 15th anniversary between Sunday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 13, the owners announced.

The idea to rebrand the eatery under a new name was prompted by a desire for change as the restaurant approached the milestone anniversary.

"Augie’s has always been about delivering exceptional dining experiences—and that’s exactly what we’ll continue to do with this evolution to Augie’s Prime Italian," said owner Audrey Hochroth, who added, "As we reach this milestone of 15 years in business, we believe it’s the perfect time to reinvent ourselves and offer something new while preserving the heart and soul of Augie’s.”

In addition to its iconic hand-cut steaks, prime rib, and seafood, the newly-named restaurant, which originally opened in 2009, will also serve plenty of Italian dishes such as homemade pasta and flatbreads. New dishes also include spicy salmon tartare, chicken and veal chop alla parmigiana, and spicy vodka rigatoni.

If you're interested in stopping by the eatery, you may want to do so while it is celebrating its 15th anniversary, as it will be offering a special $15 menu during this time. Entrees included on this menu include 14 oz prime rib, handmade rigatoni, salmon picatta, chicken alla parmigiana, and more.

The special $15 menu can be viewed by clicking here.

