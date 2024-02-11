Purses, Laptops Stolen From Vehicles At Trail Parking Lot In Yorktown

The incidents happened on Wednesday, Feb. 7 between 4 and 4:30 p.m. in Yorktown at the North County Trailway parking lot on Route 118, according to Yorktown Police.

According to the department, the suspects involved forced their way into three locked vehicles and stole several items, including purses and laptops.

The thefts are now under investigation, police said.

The department also warned residents to remove valuables from their unoccupied vehicles to avoid being victimized by similar thefts.

"If you're going straight from work for a walk or to the gym for a workout, please consider placing your valuables in the trunk of your car/compartment in your hatch area, so that they are not in plain view, before you reach your destination," the department added.

Additionally, police also advised residents to be aware of their surroundings and make mental notes of anyone seated in nearby vehicles in parking lots.

"These three crimes literally took minutes to happen and the perp in all likelihood knew the victims wouldn't be returning for 20-30 minutes, minimum," the department said in a social media post.

Anyone who was at the North County Trailway parking lot during the time of the thefts or has any information regarding them is asked to contact police at 914-962-4141.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.