Yorktown Supervisor Slater Wins Assembly Race Representing Northern Westchester

Republican Matt Slater was able to pull off a win against his Democrat challenger, Kathleen Valletta for the New York 94th Assembly District seat, which includes much of the region.

Slater, who currently serves as Yorktown Supervisor, earned 62.5 percent of votes and beat Valletta by more than 14,000 votes, according to a release from his campaign.

Running on issues such as the high cost of living for the region and concerns about crime, Slater said he believed he struck a chord with voters.

"I believe our message resonated strongly with voters because they know New York State is entirely too expensive to live in and Albany's cashless bail system and pro-criminal policies have made us less safe. I am proud of the campaign we ran, the broad coalition of support we built and I am ready to hit the ground running on January 1st," Slater said.

Slater will remain in his position as Yorktown Supervisor until the end of 2022, after which Deputy Supervisor Tom Diana will serve pending approval from the Town Board, which can also call a special election to replace Slater for 30 days after Diana takes over.

The 94th District encompasses parts of Somers and Yorktown, as well as the Putnam County towns of Southeast, Carmel, Kent, Patterson, and Putnam Valley.

