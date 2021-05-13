Ocasio-Cortez Raises Security Concerns After Confrontation With Controversial Congresswoman

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised security concerns after getting into a heated confrontation with controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Washington Post reported that Greene, a Republican from Georgia, attempted to confront the New York Democrat outside the House chamber on Wednesday afternoon, May 12 shouting to get her attention twice while accusing her of supporting Antifa and Black Lives Matter, calling them “terrorists.”

Greene, age 46, also reportedly shouted that Ocasio-Cortez was failing to defend her “radical socialist” beliefs by declining to publicly debate the freshman from Georgia.

The 31-year-old Ocasio-Cortez did not stop to address Greene outside the House chamber, simply throwing her hands up in response to Greene chasing after her, the report states.

In response, Ocasio-Cortez, who graduated from high school in Westchester County, at Yorktown, called on the leadership to ensure that Congress remains “a safe, civil place for all members and staff.”

“Representative Greene tried to begin an argument with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and when Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away, Congresswoman Greene began screaming and called Rep. Ocasio-Cortez a terrorist sympathizer,” Ocasio-Cortez spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said in a statement.

“We hope leadership and the Sergeant at Arms will take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all members and staff — especially as many offices are discussing reopening. One member has already been forced to relocate her office due to Congresswoman Greene’s attacks.”

Following the incident, Greene, who has been a controversial figure since her election in 2020, continued her attack of Ocasio-Cortez on social media.

“@AOC ‘Ms. Defund The Police’ wants to call the police for security bc she’s afraid of debating with me about her socialist GND. AOC is a fraud & a hypocrite,” she posted on Twitter. “That’s fine Sandy. Since you lack the courage & intelligence to debate me, I’ll debate the person who really wrote it.

“And any US Member of Congress supporting terrorists Hamas should be expelled. Any member supporting and fundraising for criminals in Antifa/BLM riots in American cities should be expelled,” she continued. “That’s the #JihadSquad and the VP.”

During her weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, May 13, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounced Greene for her “verbal assault” and “abuse” of Ocasio-Cortez, saying that it is “so beyond the pale of anything that is in keeping with bringing honor to the House.”

“This is beneath the dignity of a person serving in the Congress of the United States," Pelosi said, noting that the incident has been reported to her and referred to the Ethics Committee. "And it is a cause of trauma and fear among members."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.