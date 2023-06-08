Haze Smoke 59°

Police Grapple With Aggressive Peacock In Yorktown

A police officer in Northern Westchester met his match when he was called upon to respond to an aggressive peacock that had been charging at residents. 

Yorktown Officer Maximus Uhl faces off against an aggressive peacock that had been charging residents. Photo Credit: Yorktown Police
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Wednesday morning, June 7 in southern Yorktown, when Officer "Maximus" Uhl learned of a peacock that had been terrifying residents and was sent to respond to the matter. 

According to Yorktown Police, Uhl arrived at the scene armed with a riot shield and did his best to tame the bird. However, after being on the receiving end of an attempted charge, Uhl retreated and realized he would need backup from an animal control officer. 

Once backup arrived, the two were able to capture the peacock with a net. However, the operation soon turned unsuccessful when the two tried transferring the bird to a cage and it managed to wrestle free. 

The bird then managed to escape into the woods, police said, ultimately winning the match-up.

