Yorktown Man Nabbed For Robbery During Domestic Incident, Police Say

A man was busted for alleged robbery during a domestic incident where he threatened the victim with a hammer.

The incident took place in Northern Westchester around 3 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18 in Yorktown.

According to Yorktown Police, officers responded to a domestic incident after receiving word from the Carmel Police.

Following an investigation, it’s alleged that Joseph Gelbman, age 33, of Yorktown, forcibly stole an iPhone 11 and Apple watch having a total value of $1,500 and threatened the victim with a hammer, the Yorktown Police said.

Gelbman was arrested and charged with robbery. He was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.