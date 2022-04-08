Contact Us
Yorktown Daily Voice serves Yorktown, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Yorktown Daily Voice serves Yorktown, NY

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Northern Westchester Man Admits Killing Friend In DWI Crash
Police & Fire

Yorktown Man Accused Of Attempting To Assault Victim With Wooden Bat

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A 67-year-old man was arrested and accused of attempting to assault another man with a wooden bat.
A 67-year-old man was arrested and accused of attempting to assault another man with a wooden bat. Photo Credit: Pixabay/@fsHH

A 67-year-old man was arrested and accused of attempting to assault another man with a wooden bat in Northern Westchester.

Officers responded to a report of an assault in progress on Crompond Road in Yorktown at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, according to the Yorktown Police Department.

The defendant is accused of trying to injure the man by hitting him in the shoulder with a wooden bat, police said.  

Police arrested the man, whose identity was not released, and he was charged with second-degree attempted assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. 

He is set to appear in court on Friday, April 8.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.