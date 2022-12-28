Uninsured Drunk Driver Crossed Double Yellow Line On Route 134 In Yorktown: Police

A man is facing charges after driving drunk on a busy Northern Westchester road with no insurance and suspended registration, police said.

On Friday, Dec. 23, around 7:20 p.m., police in Yorktown responded to reports of an erratic driver on Route 134, who was soon found and pulled over when authorities saw him drive over the double yellow line, police said.

Yorktown Police officers soon discovered that the vehicle's registration was suspended and that it was not insured. The driver, identified as 56-year-old Mount Kisco resident Nectaly Ramos-Sandoval, was also found to be intoxicated and was then arrested.

Ramos-Sandoval was then issued tickets for both driving while intoxicated and driving with no insurance and suspended registration and will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

