Pursuit Leads To Standoff With Armed Driver In Yorktown

This story has been updated.

A vehicle pursuit in Northern Westchester eventually led to a long standoff with an armed driver that caused a busy road to close for hours, police said.

The incident happened in Yorktown on Friday evening, April 14 around 7:10 p.m., when state police were called to the Taconic State Parkway for a report of a man driving north with a possible firearm.

The vehicle, a gray Nissan Altima, was soon located, and a chase began. The vehicle eventually traveled through numerous roads in Yorktown and came to a stop on Route 6 westbound near the Mill Street intersection, according to state police.

The driver of the vehicle and sole occupant, identified as Yonkers resident Victor Marquez, age 39, then displayed what appeared to be a firearm. This led to a standoff that continued into the early hours of the morning as police attempted to negotiate with him, authorities said.

Hours later, around 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, police were able to get Marquez out of the car and into custody, as well as recover the firearm.

No shots were fired during the standoff, and it was never an active shooter situation, according to Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble.

Marquez was charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a firearm;

Third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

He will appear in Yorktown Court on Tuesday, April 25.

As a result of the standoff, Route 6 was closed to traffic between Strawberry Road to Barger Street. It was reopened after the incident.

