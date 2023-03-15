Man Caught With Cocaine Steals From Lowe's, Evades Court Date In Yorktown: Police

A 33-year-old man from Northern Westchester faces numerous charges after allegedly being caught with cocaine and stolen merchandise from a Lowe's store, as well as not showing up to his court appearance, police said.

The man, identified as David Herbin of Peekskill, was originally arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 15 after he was pulled over by police in Yorktown for traffic violations. Officers then discovered that he allegedly possessed a quantity of cocaine and stolen merchandise from a Lowe's location, authorities said.

Herbin was then taken into custody and charged with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was later released and given a scheduled court appearance for Tuesday, March 7.

However, Herbin did not show up to this court appearance, leading Yorktown Police to issue an arrest warrant.

Days later, on Tuesday, March 14 around 5:15 p.m., Herbin turned himself in to Yorktown Police and was again arrested on the charge of failure to appear for an appearance ticket. He was later released and will appear in court on Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m.

