Information Sought: Suspect Steals From Walmart In Mohegan Lake, Police Say

Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a man who allegedly stole from a Walmart in Northern Westchester.

The suspect allegedly stole from the Walmart located in Mohegan Lake at 3133 East Main Street (US Route 6), according to an announcement by New York State Police from Tuesday, March 14.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspect, who is seen wearing a black hooded jacket, khakis, white shoes, and carrying a Nike backpack.

More details about what the man stole were not released.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or his location is asked to call state police at 914-769-2600 and refer to case number 11295661.

